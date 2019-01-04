Namal Kumara barred from commenting on assassination plot

2019-01-04 19:24:27

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today issued an order restraining Anti Corruption Movement Director (Operations) Namal Kumara from making statements to the media regarding the alleged VVIPs assassination plot.

Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake issued this order following a request made by the CID stating that the information given by Namal Kumara to the media on the matter was a hindrance to handle the investigation.

The Magistrate also ordered media companies to submit details which Namal Kumara had provided them .

Magistrate ordered the CID to inform the progress of the investigations to the Court on January 16. (Yoshitha Perera)