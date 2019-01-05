Final decision on Democratic National Front on Sunday

2019-01-05 16:01:25

Allies of the new alliance led by the United National Party (UNP) will meet on Sunday to take a final decision with regard to the alliance, a political party who is expected to join the Democratic National Front (DNF) said yesterday.

A spokesperson for the party told Daily Mirror that a symbol for the DNF has not been selected as yet.

The new alliance will include the UNP, SLMC, TPA, ACMC and several minor parties. (Yohan Perera)