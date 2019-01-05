Month-long debate for 2019 Budget

Parliament has set aside a month-long debate for the 2019 Budget, House Leader Lakshman Kiriella said yesterday.
He said the party leaders who met yesterday had decided on February 5 for presenting the Appropriation Bill, the second reading of the Budget on March 5 and the vote on the third reading during the first week of April. (Yohan Perera)
