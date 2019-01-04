I'm ready to go to jail for helping needy: Sajith

2019-01-04 23:07:21

UNP Deputy Leader and Housing Social Empowerment Minister Sajith Premadasa said he might end up in Bogambara or some other prison for distributing houses to the needy.

He said this on Thursday after handing over the deed of ownership of a new house to actress Anusha Sonali.

“I might end up in Bogambara or some other prison for providing houses to the needy. If I have broken the laws of this country, I have done so on behalf of the people in need. Therefore I am not scared to go to prison after helping the poor,” the Minister said.

He said he intended constructing 25 housing schemes for artistes by September this year. (Yohan Perera)