Subscribe

Abolishing executive presidency: UPFA criticises Speaker

2019-01-05 11:53:02
0
344

At yesterday's party leaders meeting, the main opposition United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) is reported to have criticised Speaker Karu Jayasuriya for having openly advocated the abolition of the executive presidency.

UPFA MP Nimal Siripala de Silva raised the matter at the meeting and said the Speaker should not take such a stance as the custodian of Parliament.

Colombo district MP Dinesh Gunawardane, who functioned as the parliamentary group leader of the joint opposition, followed suit.

The Speaker responded saying he was entitled to express his views, nobody could stop him from doing so and is reported to have said that he would continue to support the abolition of the executive presidency. (Kelum Bandara)

  Recommended Articles

Maithri, Mahinda, Ranil: Three Aces or Three Jokers?

Jawaharlal Nehru w...

SL misses out direct entry for T20 World Cup Super 12s

World T20 2014 champ...

Learn from mistakes and take correct path: President

President Maithripal...

Arjun Aloysius, Kasun Palisena released on bail

Perpetual Treasuries...

Automating loan recoveries: A top priority for banks

Many argue that pe...

Concept 2019

Fouzul Hameed raises...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty