Abolishing executive presidency: UPFA criticises Speaker

2019-01-05 11:53:02

At yesterday's party leaders meeting, the main opposition United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) is reported to have criticised Speaker Karu Jayasuriya for having openly advocated the abolition of the executive presidency.

UPFA MP Nimal Siripala de Silva raised the matter at the meeting and said the Speaker should not take such a stance as the custodian of Parliament.

Colombo district MP Dinesh Gunawardane, who functioned as the parliamentary group leader of the joint opposition, followed suit.

The Speaker responded saying he was entitled to express his views, nobody could stop him from doing so and is reported to have said that he would continue to support the abolition of the executive presidency. (Kelum Bandara)