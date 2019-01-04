Central Bank extends suspension of PTL

The suspension imposed on the Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from functioning as a Primary Dealer would be extended for a period of six months with effect from Saturday, the Central Bank today said.
In a statement, it said the Monetary Board extended the suspension of the PTL for a period of six months with effect from 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank.
GH Friday, 4 January 2019 18:48
Non will result positive, unless arrest those involved such as; Ranil Wickremasinghe, Ravi Karunanayake, Arjuna Mahendran and other UNP accomplices.
Reply : 5 10
Palugaswewa Friday, 4 January 2019 18:49
Yes, the suspension is extended for the time being until Ranil gives the order to drop that because Aloysius is back in business.
Reply : 3 9
Til Friday, 4 January 2019 19:59
its surprising, this is fraud had done with politicians and it involving billions of rupees of government money, but nobody not sued ,not even arrested, but if its just commoner has done , even for 100/= rupees, send to jail for 8 ,10 years, justice of banana republic
Reply : 2 5
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.