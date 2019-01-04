Central Bank extends suspension of PTL

2019-01-04 17:36:18

The suspension imposed on the Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from functioning as a Primary Dealer would be extended for a period of six months with effect from Saturday, the Central Bank today said.

In a statement, it said the Monetary Board extended the suspension of the PTL for a period of six months with effect from 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank.