Four more Governors sworn in

Four Provincial Governors were sworn in by President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon, the President’s Media Unit said.
Maithri Gunaratne was sworn in as Governor for the Central Province, Sarath Ekanayake for the North Central Province, Peshala Jayaratne for North Western Province and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah for the Eastern Province.
Sanath Friday, 4 January 2019 16:27
All are useless characters. Actually, these posts should be abolished which are a waste of public money.
Reply : 2 113
vajira Friday, 4 January 2019 17:22
Yes. all the charactors are useless; but, posts are important when president want to keep the country as one.
Reply : 37 18
vajira Friday, 4 January 2019 17:25
One must understand that after the 13th amendment, these posts are instrumental to control provincial governments
Reply : 10 28
Unchikun Friday, 4 January 2019 17:02
Rewards for shopping.
Reply : 0 53
Munsir Friday, 4 January 2019 17:19
Omg,planing to win the election this year.
Reply : 0 31
mnsmart Friday, 4 January 2019 17:39
Doubt whether Maithree Gunratne had visited central province even for a holiday
Reply : 0 59
ravin Friday, 4 January 2019 17:47
Need of a another psychiatrist service.
Reply : 0 33
Palugaswewa Friday, 4 January 2019 18:33
The president has become like a Santa Claus. He keeps presenting his favourites high posts of the country for them to enjoy power over people and comforts at the cost of people's money. The appointees, on the other hand, are shameless to accept the posts knowing that they do not deserve for such a job and also not ethical to live on poor people's money.
Reply : 2 29
Alex Friday, 4 January 2019 18:43
Sirisena keeps distributing government positions as if he is giving them out of his pocket. What do the public and the country gain from these so-called governors? Just mass wastage of money. An action like this causes the remaining handful of votes he has at present.
Reply : 0 21
GH Friday, 4 January 2019 18:50
Mr. President, you should not appoint most of the criminals sans the wishes of the PEOPLE who voted yourself.
Reply : 0 21
Arnold Friday, 4 January 2019 20:25
As tax payers can we see their job description?
Reply : 0 12
