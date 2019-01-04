Four more Governors sworn in

2019-01-04 16:02:50

Four Provincial Governors were sworn in by President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon, the President’s Media Unit said.

Maithri Gunaratne was sworn in as Governor for the Central Province, Sarath Ekanayake for the North Central Province, Peshala Jayaratne for North Western Province and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah for the Eastern Province.