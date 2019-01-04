Azath Salley sworn in as Western Province Governor

Colombo’s former Deputy Mayor Azath Salley was sworn in as Governor for the Western Province by President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon, the President’s Media Unit said.
Video by Buddhi
Akran Friday, 4 January 2019 16:19
Oh my goodness! This is a nother Friday!
Reply : 0 96
Karu Friday, 4 January 2019 16:38
OMG. I never knew that Appa kade too has loyality points system like the food city.
Reply : 0 96
Citizen Perera Friday, 4 January 2019 16:52
Reaching end of the road......!!!!!!!
Reply : 0 65
Mohamed Friday, 4 January 2019 16:55
Wasted !
Reply : 0 69
Harsha Friday, 4 January 2019 17:13
I am not married, so not afraid.
Reply : 1 45
Mandy Friday, 4 January 2019 17:39
Ahh payment made for all the news conferences he held.
Reply : 0 60
Suresh Friday, 4 January 2019 18:08
What a shame. irritating carractor. Western Province guys we better migrate to some other decent province
Reply : 0 65
Ryan Friday, 4 January 2019 19:54
If ranil could be pm anybody could be anyone
Reply : 40 19
Sil Friday, 4 January 2019 20:05
Unbelievable and suspicious individual, there are thousands better than him
Reply : 2 45
