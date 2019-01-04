Committee on restructuring SriLankan

2019-01-04 15:32:40

President Maithripala Sirisena has said he will appoint a committee next week on restructuring SriLankan airlines, the Presidential Media Unit said.

It said all stakeholders would get an opportunity to submit their proposals and views in relation to the development of SriLankan Airlines.

The Committee will comprise of five members and they were expected to submit their recommendations within two weeks.

The President said this during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat on the current situation of the airlines.