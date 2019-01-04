Committee on restructuring SriLankan

President Maithripala Sirisena has said he will appoint a committee next week on restructuring SriLankan airlines, the Presidential Media Unit said.
It said all stakeholders would get an opportunity to submit their proposals and views in relation to the development of SriLankan Airlines.
The Committee will comprise of five members and they were expected to submit their recommendations within two weeks.
The President said this during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat on the current situation of the airlines.
Sara Friday, 4 January 2019 16:29
President trying to do an eyewash .. Haha his last year in power so ya :D
Reply : 0 22
Lord Wolfstein Friday, 4 January 2019 17:30
Pointless. Only under foreign management of a major international airline will SriLankan make a profit
Reply : 1 24
Sofia Friday, 4 January 2019 17:45
Most professional companies take at least six weeks for a proper re-organisation recommendation on a company so large as AL Airlines but how can a set of people who have not worked together do this in 2 weeks. Will be as usual a shoddy job.
Reply : 1 22
ElaKiri Friday, 4 January 2019 18:23
the SLFP is a burden on this country
Reply : 1 20
Will Friday, 4 January 2019 18:54
What happened to the earlier commission, where revealed, then chairman kept company paid women as his mistress in a Dubai apartment leased by airline,
Reply : 0 17
Dhaya Friday, 4 January 2019 18:58
We are fed up of committees. Only waste of tax money. We need a strong private sector investment sans strict non political interference. Sri Lanka is within strategic location and pick up business.
Reply : 0 17
sri lankan Friday, 4 January 2019 18:59
Let's see how our Deshapremi and Mathruboomi President going to fix Sri Lankan.
Reply : 0 15
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.