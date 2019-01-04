Subscribe

72 OICs transferred

2019-01-04 14:34:26
1
2193

Seventy two police OICs have been transferred by the National Police Commission (NPC) with immediate effect based on service requirements.

Police said the transfers had been made on the recommendations of IGP PujithJayasundara and the approval of the NPC.

  Comments - 1

  • Bhathiya de Silva Friday, 4 January 2019 15:45

    If OIC of Mt Lavinia transferred, the drug menace in Kaldemulla and Angulana can be eradicated

    Reply : 0       16

