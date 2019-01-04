Appointing heads of Govt. institutions: Ministry Sec. asked to comply with circular

President Maithripala Sirisena has informed Ministry Secretaries that the appointment of heads of government institutions should comply with the circular issued by the President’s Secretary.
He said it was vital to adhere to circular -PS/PCMD/19/2018 - issued by the President’s Secretary when appointing Chairpersons and Boards of Directors to State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).
A committee was appointed by the President recently to consider qualifications and make recommendations for the appointment of Chairman and Boards of Directors to State Owned Enterprises.
The committee, chaired by the President’s Secretary, includes senior presidential advisor W. J. S. Karunaratne, two representatives appointed by the Prime Minister and a representative of the Finance Ministry Secretary.
Unchikun Friday, 4 January 2019 14:48
Good move by our qualified President. As for my circular, the President should hold a degree from a state university, read, write and speak English.
Reply : 2 22
Sofia Friday, 4 January 2019 15:28
Aiyo so in future Sumanapala will not get Director post in State Mortgage Bank or Weerawanse's brother director SD
Reply : 1 16
Hetti Friday, 4 January 2019 16:01
Qualifications for appointing Governors is animosity to RW.
Reply : 0 22
Vasa Friday, 4 January 2019 16:06
Mr President it is best if you could try and lead by example .
Reply : 1 24
Hora agamethi Friday, 4 January 2019 16:41
And the President should comply with the constitution when appointing prime ministers
Reply : 0 19
rfernando Friday, 4 January 2019 17:55
Pls add that a President who flouts the constitution he pledged to uphold, should resign.
Reply : 2 12
Samson Friday, 4 January 2019 18:06
Now we see the highly educated president issuing circulars to appoint educated people to govt institutions.
Reply : 3 12
elmi Friday, 4 January 2019 20:15
You talkers, the man is trying. Let it happen if it is for the good of the country even at this late stage.
Reply : 10 1
