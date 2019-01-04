Appointing heads of Govt. institutions: Ministry Sec. asked to comply with circular

2019-01-04 12:29:43

President Maithripala Sirisena has informed Ministry Secretaries that the appointment of heads of government institutions should comply with the circular issued by the President’s Secretary.

He said it was vital to adhere to circular -PS/PCMD/19/2018 - issued by the President’s Secretary when appointing Chairpersons and Boards of Directors to State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

A committee was appointed by the President recently to consider qualifications and make recommendations for the appointment of Chairman and Boards of Directors to State Owned Enterprises.

The committee, chaired by the President’s Secretary, includes senior presidential advisor W. J. S. Karunaratne, two representatives appointed by the Prime Minister and a representative of the Finance Ministry Secretary.