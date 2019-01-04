Two youths arrested for posting video of giving bribe to police dummy

2019-01-04 10:38:18

Two youths aged 23 had been arrested yesterday by the Vavuniya police traffic division for posting a video on social media pretending to give a bribe to a traffic police dummy placed along the Jaffna-Vavuniya main road.

According to the police department, life-size police dummies showing traffic policemen on duty were erected along Puttalam - Colombo road to control over speeding and get the attention of the drivers.

The video posted on social media a few days ago showed a youth on a motorcycle stopping near the traffic police dummy and giving him a bribe. The video had been edited with a sarcastic background song and shared on social media.

The senior officials of the Vavuniya Police said the youths had damaged the head of the dummy.

The suspects were arrested on charges of damaging public property, humiliating the police and creating a bad image about the police.

They were produced in the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court yesterday and released on bail. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)

Video and pix by Romesh Madushanka