Two youths arrested for posting video of giving bribe to police dummy

Two youths aged 23 had been arrested yesterday by the Vavuniya police traffic division for posting a video on social media pretending to give a bribe to a traffic police dummy placed along the Jaffna-Vavuniya main road.
According to the police department, life-size police dummies showing traffic policemen on duty were erected along Puttalam - Colombo road to control over speeding and get the attention of the drivers.
The video posted on social media a few days ago showed a youth on a motorcycle stopping near the traffic police dummy and giving him a bribe. The video had been edited with a sarcastic background song and shared on social media.
The senior officials of the Vavuniya Police said the youths had damaged the head of the dummy.
The suspects were arrested on charges of damaging public property, humiliating the police and creating a bad image about the police.
They were produced in the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court yesterday and released on bail. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
Video and pix by Romesh Madushanka
Unchikun Friday, 4 January 2019 11:47
Looks like an interesting year! What is the charge? Giving a bribe?
Reply : 7 63
malaka Friday, 4 January 2019 15:15
So A animal was burnt to death and no interest or arrest, but this joke has become a national outrage and quick action. Miracle of Asia.
Reply : 3 39
Hari M Friday, 4 January 2019 11:59
Funny the police in Jaffna does not have time to catch the criminals, but have time to prosecute these silly acts. I wonder under what crime they were charged?
Reply : 8 94
seqi Friday, 4 January 2019 19:01
Bribing a dummy disguised as a policeman. The police are silly to be offended by such a trivial act.
Reply : 1 24
ANTON Friday, 4 January 2019 12:03
TAKE IT ON THE CHIN POLICE , IT IS JUST A JOKE , ANYONE CAN REALIZE THAT THIS IS NOT REAL.
Reply : 6 72
ANTON Friday, 4 January 2019 12:04
THESE DAYS EVEN SRILANKAN DUMMIES TAKE BRIBES
Reply : 6 74
Dummy Friday, 4 January 2019 12:05
Creating a bad image about the police.???? (LoL)
Reply : 4 81
AJ Friday, 4 January 2019 12:07
High ranking officials should take steps to catch bribe takers/givers. Without proactive steps to correct wrong doers, the general public will have negative images about the police.
Reply : 0 47
Jaliya Friday, 4 January 2019 14:19
Where can I buy a dummy like this ? I like to own a few to supplement my income.
Reply : 1 29
Gihan Friday, 4 January 2019 16:32
So, youth having some fun highlighting what goes on in real life is also a crime now!
Reply : 1 31
Guna Friday, 4 January 2019 17:26
What is that music ?
Reply : 0 11
GH Friday, 4 January 2019 18:38
Damaging the head of the dummy police is an accurate charge, but "HUMILIATING THE POLICE AND CREATING A BAD IMAGE ABOUT THE POLICE" was the allegation extremely wrong, and the question is what the IMAGE really the POLICE and ITS DEPARTMENT have.
Reply : 0 18
Shelly Friday, 4 January 2019 20:38
What a wastage Of money, putting up dummy’s, next will be to show their strength in Police Stations, will be putting up dummy’s on duty.
Reply : 1 3
