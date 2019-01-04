46-year-old SL woman climbs 18 steps, worships at Sabarimala

The Kerala police confirmed that a 46-year-old Sri Lankan woman offered prayers at the sanctum in Sabarimala Temple on late Thursday.
The police identified the woman as Sasikala, daughter of Asok Kumaran, who holds a Sri Lankan passport. Her passport gave her date of birth as December 3, 1972.
Officers said Ms. Sasikala had walked up the “18 Holy Steps” without any hindrance and offered her prayers at the sanctum. They said her relatives accompanied her. “She finished her darshan at around 9.30 p.m. and reached Pampa safely by 11 p.m," sources told The Hindu.
The police said the woman had booked her darshan time in advance. Ms Sasikala and her family had used the electronic queue system devised by the police and had sent her age-related records early.
A senior police officer said plainclothes officers, including women, gave Ms. Sasikala and her family covert security. The squads, however, did not make their presence or the security cover visible.
In the meantime, workers of the Sabarimala Karma Samathi (SKS), the right-wing outfit spearheading the protests against women of menstruating age entering the temple, have turned back a woman, identified as Deepa, midway at Marakootam on the 4 km uphill trek to Sabarimala Temple.
The police denied the allegation that Deepa’s arrival was a deliberate attempt to divert the attention of the protesters from Sasikala. The entry of Sasikala comes hard on the heels of the SKS imposing a general strike in Kerala to protest against the entry of two young women to the sanctum sanctorum early Wednesday. A plainclothes squad had controversially facilitated their entry through a pathway meant for Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) staff. However, the women had to skirt the “Holy Steps” to enter the sanctum.
Friday, 4 January 2019 09:22
So what is wrong?????? All the pusaris are bachelors and not married. Don't fool the people. God should be in people's heart. Woman is 50% part of the man/women kind.
Reply :
Friday, 4 January 2019 14:22
This is a cultural thing and not for any non-hindu to decide and this woman had no business doing this
Reply :
Friday, 4 January 2019 09:52
I'm not against women entering worship places but certain temples have traditions which needs to be respected lately certain groups of women have started doing this as a challenge rather than maintaining holiness which is not good.... please respect holy ground rules....
Reply :
Friday, 4 January 2019 14:29
Without having a complete understanding of the article, I am only responding to your comment. Why is the God have to be bias against women ? Unless its a butterfly God ..... a temple is for everyone even those who do not believe Hinduism.
Reply :
Friday, 4 January 2019 17:08
Jaliya, who are you to say that this temple is for everyone? For some reason non-muslims cannot enter and everyone is silent. When one age group of women aren't allowed to enter, everyone is criticising.
Reply :
Friday, 4 January 2019 18:22
I agree with Jaliya's comments. Man and woman are equal in God's eyes. Unless you men change the way you think, you'll never treat women with respect.
Reply :
Friday, 4 January 2019 09:53
This article is not very clear, for someone who is not of the hindu religion.
Reply :
Friday, 4 January 2019 14:06
This article is written by anti Hindu,who doesn't have respect on the religion and it's traditions. First they should understand that our religion has richest values in the universe
Reply :
Friday, 4 January 2019 15:10
I'm not an expert on Hindu culture but i have ready they have many Goddesses in their scripture. I am saddened that such a culture could be so restrictive when it comes to rituals like worship at the temple.
Reply :
