Country may face chaos: Wijeyadasa

Former Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said yesterday an anarchic and dangerous situation could arise in the country as there was no cabinet minister in the House to present Acts and Bills of the state institutions which come under the purview of the President.
Responding to our inquiry, Dr. Rajapakshe said it was certain that the country’s economy would record negative status by the end of this year.
About 43 state institutions including departments, corporations and Statutory Boards, came under the purview of the President according to the Gazette issued to assign subjects and responsibilities to the ministries.
Tri forces, police department, State Intelligent Services and department of government printing were among some of the state institutions gazetted under the President’s purview.
Political sources said it was the Speaker and Leader of the House who could decide on Bills and matters that could be included in the order paper and the President could do nothing about it.
It was former minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, who presented in the House Acts and Bills of the institutions under President’s purview until recently.
Political experts point out that the President would not be able to present a resolution to extend even the state of emergency under his subject of defence if a need arises.
They said that the government was run by the support of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and that they would not support a state of emergency in such an eventuality. (Sujith Hewajulige)
SOUR GRAPES Friday, 4 January 2019 09:15
Can be expected from you -as you have failed to become a minister to enjoy the perks of that office (and to make money ).Please fade away into the background - I would prefer PERMANENTLY.
Reply : 6 128
Moiez Friday, 4 January 2019 09:23
Maybe you are trying to get a minister post .
Reply : 3 112
Ram Friday, 4 January 2019 09:31
I guess you are one of those who ill advised the President in Oct 2018. Why not give him the correct advise at least now?
Reply : 4 99
Jaya Friday, 4 January 2019 09:34
Just can't imagine why this guy doesn't feel ashamed to make such statement. This guy has been representing the cabinet and the government till December. Very irresponsible person. Irresponsible media to publish comments from such people. Only the media could make this country successful economically and otherwise.
Reply : 3 82
TONY Friday, 4 January 2019 09:56
ITS LITTLE WONDER WHEN WE HAVE PEOPLE LIKE YOU IN THE CABINET OR AT THE HELM
Reply : 2 69
Dhammika Friday, 4 January 2019 10:01
DEALdasa Wellvidane is the foundation of all this CHAOS ! . People can think and no more fools to accept your comments .
Reply : 2 63
Buffalo Friday, 4 January 2019 10:02
Sour grapes for losing the ministership after too much jumping?
Reply : 3 72
Chux Friday, 4 January 2019 10:04
Pls note you a shame to be having a doctorate in law.....you still don’t know what are your duties as a Minister
Reply : 2 72
lanka Friday, 4 January 2019 14:50
I smell a rat.
Reply : 0 14
Kartik Friday, 4 January 2019 15:13
No problm we have elected you all to put the country in a mess and look after your own progress.
Reply : 0 11
Unchikun Friday, 4 January 2019 15:48
Oh! Woking on the blind side and trying to sell a dummy. Will he sell the dummy to the UNP? Time will tell. Nothing is impossible.
Reply : 0 11
Andare Friday, 4 January 2019 17:16
DEALDASA IS IN HIS USUAL GAME TRYING TO WORK HIS WAY FOR A CABINET PORTFOLIO !WHAT SHAMELESS FELLOWS TO CARRY DR. BEFORE HIS NAME.
Reply : 0 13
gamini Friday, 4 January 2019 17:59
why do you need state of emergency extended 10 years after the end of the war
Reply : 1 9
Park Friday, 4 January 2019 18:20
Even if an SLFP member is given a Ministerial post, Wijedasa Rajapakse, depita katuwa, should not be given a ministerial post at all.
Reply : 0 10
GH Friday, 4 January 2019 18:53
Hello Wijedasa, are you restored from COMA stage?, right now the country is in a very CHAOTIC SITUATION.
Reply : 0 6
elmi Friday, 4 January 2019 20:22
All good MP, but when you were Minister of Higher Education you failed in all your responsibilities unless there was money in it for you. You are just another cheap hustler
Reply : 0 9
mohan Friday, 4 January 2019 20:29
We also heard that money passed hands from unqualified Saitm students for UGC to pass them to KDU. Want proof? What purpose all those Acts that were passed lawyer MP?
Reply : 0 6
