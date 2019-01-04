Country may face chaos: Wijeyadasa

2019-01-04 09:03:35

Former Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said yesterday an anarchic and dangerous situation could arise in the country as there was no cabinet minister in the House to present Acts and Bills of the state institutions which come under the purview of the President.

Responding to our inquiry, Dr. Rajapakshe said it was certain that the country’s economy would record negative status by the end of this year.

About 43 state institutions including departments, corporations and Statutory Boards, came under the purview of the President according to the Gazette issued to assign subjects and responsibilities to the ministries.

Tri forces, police department, State Intelligent Services and department of government printing were among some of the state institutions gazetted under the President’s purview.

Political sources said it was the Speaker and Leader of the House who could decide on Bills and matters that could be included in the order paper and the President could do nothing about it.

It was former minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, who presented in the House Acts and Bills of the institutions under President’s purview until recently.

Political experts point out that the President would not be able to present a resolution to extend even the state of emergency under his subject of defence if a need arises.

They said that the government was run by the support of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and that they would not support a state of emergency in such an eventuality. (Sujith Hewajulige)