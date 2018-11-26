England beat Sri Lanka, sweep Test series 3-0

2018-11-26 15:50:01

England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs in the third Test in Colombo on Monday to claim their first overseas whitewash in a three-match series in 55 years.

Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took four wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka, who were chasing a daunting 327 for victory, for 284 in the final session on day four.

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 86 while number 11 batsman Malinda Pushpakumara remained unbeaten on 42.

The sweep is England's first in a series involving three or more Tests since 1963, when a team led by Ted Dexter won 3-0 in New Zealand.(AFP)