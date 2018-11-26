England beat Sri Lanka, sweep Test series 3-0

England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs in the third Test in Colombo on Monday to claim their first overseas whitewash in a three-match series in 55 years.
Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took four wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka, who were chasing a daunting 327 for victory, for 284 in the final session on day four.
Kusal Mendis top-scored with 86 while number 11 batsman Malinda Pushpakumara remained unbeaten on 42.
The sweep is England's first in a series involving three or more Tests since 1963, when a team led by Ted Dexter won 3-0 in New Zealand.(AFP)
Wise Donkey Monday, 26 November 2018 16:21
Although we lost I am glad to see Mendis is back in form. Cricket is a team game and everyone has to contribute to win a game.
Reply : 13 9
Sri Lankan Monday, 26 November 2018 16:21
where is Thilanga???
Reply : 2 13
ANTON Monday, 26 November 2018 16:26
NOT ONLY THE RUPEE BUT ALSO EVERYTHING IN OUR COUNTRY HAS STARTED DEPRECIATING,
Reply : 0 23
Md Monday, 26 November 2018 16:27
Well done English boys
Reply : 1 27
Srilankan Monday, 26 November 2018 16:28
This is what happens when minorities are not given equal opportunities.
Reply : 23 18
Siri de Alwis Monday, 26 November 2018 17:46
Cricket is a boring
Reply : 4 6
