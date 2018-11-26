Subscribe

England beat Sri Lanka, sweep Test series 3-0

2018-11-26 15:50:01
6
1091

England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs in the third Test in Colombo on Monday to claim their first overseas whitewash in a three-match series in 55 years.

Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali took four wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka, who were chasing a daunting 327 for victory, for 284 in the final session on day four.
Kusal Mendis top-scored with 86 while number 11 batsman Malinda Pushpakumara remained unbeaten on 42.

The sweep is England's first in a series involving three or more Tests since 1963, when a team led by Ted Dexter won 3-0 in New Zealand.(AFP)

  Recommended Articles

No need to hold a presidential election at this stage-MR

While requesting the...

Jayasuriya denies betel nut story

Former Sri Lanka s...

Bruno Mars’ Thanksgiving magic for 24,000 people

Pint sized popstar B...

President vows never to reappoint ousted premier

President Maithripal...

Rajapaksa administration owes SriLankan Rs.122mn: Officer

A total of Rs.122.3 ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 6

  • Wise Donkey Monday, 26 November 2018 16:21

    Although we lost I am glad to see Mendis is back in form. Cricket is a team game and everyone has to contribute to win a game.

    Reply : 13       9

    Sri Lankan Monday, 26 November 2018 16:21

    where is Thilanga???

    Reply : 2       13

    ANTON Monday, 26 November 2018 16:26

    NOT ONLY THE RUPEE BUT ALSO EVERYTHING IN OUR COUNTRY HAS STARTED DEPRECIATING,

    Reply : 0       23

    Md Monday, 26 November 2018 16:27

    Well done English boys

    Reply : 1       27

    Srilankan Monday, 26 November 2018 16:28

    This is what happens when minorities are not given equal opportunities.

    Reply : 23       18

    Siri de Alwis Monday, 26 November 2018 17:46

    Cricket is a boring

    Reply : 4       6

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty