Dissolution of parliament: Seven-member bench appointed

The Chief Justice nominated a fuller Bench comprising seven judges of the Supreme Court to hear on 4th, 5th and 6th December, the 10 fundamental rights petitions filed against the declaration of dissolution of Parliament by the President.
The Bench Comprises Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira J. de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena, Prasanna S. Jayawardena, Vijith K. Malalgoda and Murdu Fernando.
Of the 10 fundamental rights petitions filed against the declaration of dissolution of Parliament by the President, three sought to intervene to counter the main petitions.
After hearing the petitions, the Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Justices Priyantha Jayawardane and Prasanna S. Jayawardena on 13th November granted leave to proceed and also issued Interim Orders effective till December 7 staying the operation of the proclamation of dissolving the Parliament by the President and the holding of the election.
The petitions are seeking a declaration that proclamation of dissolving Parliament infringes the fundamental rights and asking the Court for a declaration that the decisions and/or directions in the proclamation is null and void and of no effect in law.
The petitions were filed by Kabir Hashim and Akila Viraj Kariyawasam of the UNP, Lal Wijenayake of the United Left Front, CPA, Member of the Election Commission Prof. Ratnajeevan H. Hoole, Attorney-at-Law G.C.T. Perera, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, All Ceylon Makkal Congress, Mano Ganesan MP.
K. Kanag Iswaran PC, Thilak Marapana PC, Dr. Jayampathi Wickremaratne PC, M.A. Sumanthiran PC, Viran Corea, Ikram Mohamed PC, J.C. Weliamuna PC, Ronald Perera PC, Hisbullah Hijaz and Suren Fernando appeared for the petitioners.
Gamini Marapane PC with Nalin Marapane, Sanjeeva Jayawardane PC and Ali Sabry PC appeared for the intervening petitioners who oppose the main petitions. (S.S. Selvanayagam)
Love Sri Lanka Monday, 26 November 2018 15:11
Here we go again ! The MR game begins !!
Reply : 22 148
Silly Point Tuesday, 27 November 2018 11:17
Heard that Vijith Malalgoda’s wife was appointed as executive director of BOI yesterday.
Reply : 0 2
upalijayasekera Monday, 26 November 2018 15:32
Clear victory to Gammanpila's petition.
Reply : 81 52
ahamed Monday, 26 November 2018 15:33
So, there will be a result by voting;
Reply : 1 85
ALL HOPE SO Monday, 26 November 2018 15:45
" Whenever you put a man on the Supreme Court he ceases to be your friend." - Harry S Truman
Reply : 2 95
Chari Monday, 26 November 2018 15:49
Justice will prevail. Before the Temple of Justice.
Reply : 0 97
Niyas Monday, 26 November 2018 15:50
Back to squire one. 2009-2015 era begins. "Sathutuida Dan"
Reply : 13 86
Citizen Perera Monday, 26 November 2018 15:53
Judgement can be judged.
Reply : 0 71
FOOD FOR THOUGHT- 2 Monday, 26 November 2018 15:54
" Similarly, the judgment quotes Rajendra Prasad, who said, “A Constitution like a machine is a lifeless thing. It acquires life because of the men who control it and operate it, and India needs today nothing more than a set of honest men who will have the interest of the country before them.” ---- Finally, it talks about the limitations of a Constitution through the words of B.R. Ambedkar. “A Constitution can provide only the organs of State... The factors on which the working of those organs of the State depend are the people and the political parties they will set up as their instruments to carry out their wishes and their politics. Who can say how the people of India and their parties will behave?”
Reply : 1 53
ConcernedCitizen Monday, 26 November 2018 16:02
Next they will request 11 judge bench , if the verdict is against dissolution. What's a joke
Reply : 6 83
Yahiya Monday, 26 November 2018 16:09
Entire world is waiting for the judgement. No one can't play today.
Reply : 4 87
TWISTS Monday, 26 November 2018 16:12
" If the laws could speak for themselves, they would complain of the lawyers in the first place." ~Lord Halifax
Reply : 1 64
vithura Monday, 26 November 2018 17:56
In the case of SL, the complain would include the so called moronic law makers we have in the parliament!
Reply : 0 35
Don Monday, 26 November 2018 19:45
Central Bank Robbers should go home. Came to "YAHA PALANAYA"... Ended up with ROBBERY PALANAYA
Reply : 59 20
Lankan Monday, 26 November 2018 23:03
No No they need 11
Reply : 1 12
Shameer Monday, 26 November 2018 23:04
Intel Inside... Game over...
Reply : 1 11
