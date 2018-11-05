Antonov An-124 landed at MRIA for the eighth time

2018-11-05 22:19:27

The world’s second largest cargo aircraft, Antonov An-124-100-150 Russian Long-Range Heavy Transport Aircraft was landed at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) for the eighth time this afternoon, Airport Manager Upali Kalansuriya said.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Kalansuriya said the cargo aircraft was being refuelled and that its crew was resting.

The aircraft arrived from Karachi Airport landed at MRIA at 1.50 p.m yesterday and scheduled to leave for Jakarta, Indonesia at 3.00 a.m. today,” he said.

Mr. Kalansuriya said, there were nineteen crew members in the flight.

“The landing cost of the flight was US $ 1568, the parking cost was USD 471, the service charges were USD 3,000, 83,000 liters of jet fuel was refulled at a cost of Rs.10.17million.

The An-124 is one of the second largest aircraft in the world, specifically designed for carrying heavy and bulky loads.

It is equipped with a high volume of cargo capacity, drive-on loading ramps and a variety of built-in freight handling equipment.

The An-124 was designed for long-range delivery and air-dropping heavy or bulky cargo, including machines, equipment and troops.

Earlier, the world largest cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 Mriya landed at MRIA on April 19. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)