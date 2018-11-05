Up Country train service disrupted

2018-11-05 21:13:53

The train services on up-country railway track had been disrupted last evening due to the earth slip between Bandarawela and Ella, the Railway Control Room said.

They said , the train services had been operating up to Heeloya and Bandrawela.

Accordingly, Badulla bound Colombo night mail train will reach up to Heeloya Railway Station and Colombo bound Badulla train will reach up to Bandarawela.

The clearing of the track is underway. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama and Palitha Ariyawansa)