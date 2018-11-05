Subscribe

Up Country train service disrupted

2018-11-05 21:13:53
0
274

The train services on up-country railway track had been disrupted last evening due to the earth slip between Bandarawela  and Ella, the Railway Control Room said.

They said , the train services had been  operating up to Heeloya  and Bandrawela.

Accordingly, Badulla bound Colombo night mail train will reach up to Heeloya Railway Station and Colombo bound Badulla train  will reach up to Bandarawela.

The clearing of the track is underway. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama and Palitha Ariyawansa)

  Recommended Articles

UNP submits no-confidence motion against MR

The UNP today handed...

118 MPs sign resolution against MR’s Premiership

A resolution signed ...

UNP, UPFA in race against time time to win over MPs

President Maithrip...

I was offered Rs. 500 mn to join Govt: Range Bandara

UNP MP Palitha Range...

I won't stay even one hour if Ranil comes back: Prez

President Maithripal...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty