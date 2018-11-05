Heavy rains expected due to low pressure area

2018-11-05 20:01:00

Heavy showers exceeding 100mm are forecasted in the coming days as a result of a low pressure area which is likely to develop over Bay of Bengal, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said today.

DMC which quoted the Department of Meteorology said the depression is likely to move west-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal, Sri Lanka and Gulf of Mannar area during the coming days.

“Due to this situation the showery condition is expected to enhance over the island, particularly in the Eastern, North-central, Northern, Uva and Southern provinces. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island,” the forecast said.

General public, Naval and fishing communities were requested to be attentive about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Heavy falls were expected at some places in the Uva, Southern and Central provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts. (Yohan Perera)