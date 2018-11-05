Anura Kumara meets Sampanthan

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake today met Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Leader and Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan at his office in Colombo and discussed how they could work in tandem to defeat the current political coup.
Mr. Dissanayake told the media, after the discussion, that they were prepared to come forward at any time when democracy was at stake.
“We should not allow anyone to form a government through a political coup. We discussed with TNA leader how we could work together to defeat this coup,’ he said.
Mr.Sampanthan said they were committed to upholding democracy and added that the appointment of a new prime minister a violation of the Constitution. (Ajith Siriwardana)
Video by Udayanga
Monday, 5 November 2018
We salute Mr Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Mr Sampanthan for their great effort, contribution and declaration to uphold democracy.


Dear JVP, TNA is on right direction. At this moment, we should think about the cope and the democracy. Not the personal gains and vote bank. Being neutral at this crucial stage does not help...

