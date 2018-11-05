JVP welcomes Speaker’s statement

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today welcomed the statement made by the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya that he would have to recognize the previous status quo in Parliament until a clear majority was shown and said it was a brave decision taken by Parliament to defeat the political coup.
JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake told a news conference that the President prorogued Parliament to buy time to secure a majority in parliament by winning over opposition members to their side using black money.
He said a majority of members in parliament had requested the Speaker in writing to convene parliament at the earliest and added that the Speaker should convene Parliament using the powers vested in him.
Mr. Dissanayake said they were ready to defeat this political coup in parliament.
“We will call for a division to defeat even the President’s policy speech on the day Parliament is convened,” he said and added that his party would support any resolution brought against the unconstitutional appointments made by the present government and however they would not support any move to select people for the Premiership.
Dillan Monday, 5 November 2018 15:55
He has rejected 400 million. Well done
Reply : 14 72
Jack Monday, 5 November 2018 15:57
Excellent decision. Everyone should stand up against this unconstitutional move !
Reply : 15 76
Cisco Monday, 5 November 2018 15:58
Yes they(JVP) have to follow their masters voice!!!!!!
Reply : 57 34
Prabha Monday, 5 November 2018 16:15
You are repeating your masters like a parrot! They are distributing money stolen from us to buy votes!
Reply : 12 37
Dhammika Monday, 5 November 2018 16:16
EXCELLENT DECISION . JVP has spoken for JUSTICE . Please do so and uphold DEMOCRACY . Thank you .
Reply : 10 56
Siva Monday, 5 November 2018 16:21
Very good!! Now the so called new government and their goons must start packing their bags with what ever they have robbed !!!!
Reply : 7 43
World Monday, 5 November 2018 16:23
Anura the entire world is laughing at our democracy. MS and MR are trying to fool all of us.
Reply : 7 35
Ganesh Monday, 5 November 2018 17:40
This is the real statesmanship of matured politicians during such dirty crisis created by dangerous leaders who do not have an iota of patriotism only opportunism. We wholeheartedly bow down our heads proudly.
Reply : 2 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.