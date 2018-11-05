Thewarapperuma, Hesha Vithana released on bail

UNP MPs Palitha Thewarapperuma and Hesha Vithana, who were arrested over an alleged attack on Major (Rtd) Ajith Prasanna during a protest at Temple Trees, were released on bail by Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today.
They were released on a surety bail of Rs. 100,000 each.
The MPs were arrested this morning after they surrendered to the Kollupitiya Police Station. (Shehan Chamika Silva)
inti Monday, 5 November 2018 16:01
