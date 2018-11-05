Govt. wants Speaker’s statement withdrawn

2018-11-05 14:12:14

While condemning the statement issued by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya stating that he would have to continue with the previous statuses in Parliament until a clear majority was shown in Parliament, the Government today requested the Speaker to withdraw it saying that it was personal and a politically driven statement.

“Making such a biased statement is unconstitutional and illegal. Decision on certain matters have to be taken according o the Constitution. The Speaker has no right to decide, who should be the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister should be appointed by the President,” Foreign Minister Sarath Amunugama said.

He said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had been appointed by the President according to the Constitution and added that proroguing of the Parliament could also be done only by the President.

Former Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala said the Speaker had no provision to take a stance like this and requested him to withdraw the statement.

He said it was the Speaker who was trying to destabilize the country and said the Speaker should take the responsibility.