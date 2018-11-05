Avoid Kottawa exit on the E01: RDA

2018-11-05 13:36:11

The Road Development Authority (RDA) requested motorists arriving from Matara to Colombo on the Southern Expressway to use Athurugiriya, Kothalawala and Kaduwela exits due to heavy traffic congestion at the Kottawa exit because of the vehicles coming for the rally at Parliament roundabout.

The RDA said long queue of vehicles leaving towards Colombo had been blocked at the Kottawa exit.

RDA said the High Level Road has also been blocked due to the congestion.