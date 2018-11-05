Subscribe

Dinesh Gunawardena assumes office as Leader of the House

2018-11-05 12:41:05
6
1181

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Dinesh Gunawardena assumed the Office of Leader of the House in Parliament a short while ago, he tweeted.


The UPFA Parliamentary Group decided to appoint Dinesh Gunawardena as the Leader of House last week.

 

  Comments - 6

  • Sincere Monday, 5 November 2018 12:57

    Which house?

    Reply : 2       7

    Ryan Monday, 5 November 2018 12:58

    Good to Great

    Reply : 6       2

    max Monday, 5 November 2018 13:02

    Congratulations. You even deserve more than that!

    Reply : 10       3

    Buffalo Monday, 5 November 2018 13:12

    Now we have coup in the parliament.

    Reply : 0       3

    Suren Sarathkumara Monday, 5 November 2018 13:18

    අම්මපා?

    Reply : 1       3

    Samson Monday, 5 November 2018 13:19

    Hook or by crook.

    Reply : 1       2

