Dinesh Gunawardena assumes office as Leader of the House

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Dinesh Gunawardena assumed the Office of Leader of the House in Parliament a short while ago, he tweeted.
The UPFA Parliamentary Group decided to appoint Dinesh Gunawardena as the Leader of House last week.
assumed the Office of Leader of the House in Sri Lanka Parliament— Dinesh Gunawardena (@DCRGunawardena) November 5, 2018
ශ්රී ලංකා පාර්ලිමේන්තුවේ සභානායක ලෙස වැඩ ආරම්භ කරන ලදී@ParliamentLK @IPUparliament @cpa@icaap pic.twitter.com/rFPunyYg72
Sincere Monday, 5 November 2018 12:57
Which house?
Reply : 2 7
Ryan Monday, 5 November 2018 12:58
Good to Great
Reply : 6 2
max Monday, 5 November 2018 13:02
Congratulations. You even deserve more than that!
Reply : 10 3
Buffalo Monday, 5 November 2018 13:12
Now we have coup in the parliament.
Reply : 0 3
Suren Sarathkumara Monday, 5 November 2018 13:18
අම්මපා?
Reply : 1 3
Samson Monday, 5 November 2018 13:19
Hook or by crook.
Reply : 1 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.