AG: SC has no Jurisdiction over prorogation

2018-11-05 11:57:05

Raising a preliminary objection, the Attorney General today told Supreme Court that the Court had no Jurisdiction to inquire the Fundamental Rights petition filed against the Parliament prorogation proclamation of the President as it was inconsistent with the Supreme Court rules and the entirety of the application was misconceived.

The Fundamental Rights petition was filed as a Public Interest Litigation by Attorney Nagananda Kodithuwakku seeking an order against the Gazette proclamation, which prorogued the Parliament sessions.

When the matter was taken up for inquiry Chief Justice Nalin Perera instructed the petitioner to file another motion with regard to the composition of the Bench as one of the justices comprised the bench had been charged with corruption allegations by the petitioner.

ASG Indika de Silva and DSG Nerin Pulle appeared for the AG while J.C. Weliamuna appeared for the first respondent cited in the petition as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.(Shehan Chamika Silva)