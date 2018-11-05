AG: SC has no Jurisdiction over prorogation

Raising a preliminary objection, the Attorney General today told Supreme Court that the Court had no Jurisdiction to inquire the Fundamental Rights petition filed against the Parliament prorogation proclamation of the President as it was inconsistent with the Supreme Court rules and the entirety of the application was misconceived.
The Fundamental Rights petition was filed as a Public Interest Litigation by Attorney Nagananda Kodithuwakku seeking an order against the Gazette proclamation, which prorogued the Parliament sessions.
When the matter was taken up for inquiry Chief Justice Nalin Perera instructed the petitioner to file another motion with regard to the composition of the Bench as one of the justices comprised the bench had been charged with corruption allegations by the petitioner.
ASG Indika de Silva and DSG Nerin Pulle appeared for the AG while J.C. Weliamuna appeared for the first respondent cited in the petition as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.(Shehan Chamika Silva)
clueless as usual Monday, 5 November 2018 12:20
Then all the "govt" politicians and their clergy cronies didn't know what they were talking about when they told the UNP to go to court??
Reply : 6 8
Ponilson Monday, 5 November 2018 12:50
Did you read the article? It says the case is about prorogation
Reply : 1 5
Unchikun Monday, 5 November 2018 12:35
I have now decided to vote for Nagananda at the next presidential elections.
Reply : 3 13
sanoj Monday, 5 November 2018 13:12
Nagananda Kodithuwakku is going to get into difficulties with the bench on personal matters. Why does he have to get involved everytime?
Reply : 0 1
