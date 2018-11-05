I am compelled to accept previous status in Parliament: Speaker

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he would have to continue with the previous statuses in Parliament until a clear majority was shown in Parliament as a majority of the MPs had requested him to accept the previous composition.
He said in a statement that MPs had pointed out that changes which had been made in Parliament were against the Constitution and the Parliamentary Tradition and they had requested him to accept the previous composition in Parliament.
He said he could not remain silent anymore on the information received by him saying that peoples’ representatives were being offered perk and privileges, violating democratic principles.
Islander Monday, 5 November 2018 11:50
2 PMs2 Budget proposals2 No confidence motionsAll can be avoided with 1 impeachment against the president!
Reply : 11 161
Chandima Monday, 5 November 2018 11:53
The previous dispensation came to power violating the democratic norms with the president's help.
Reply : 75 35
Love Sri lanka Monday, 5 November 2018 11:54
Good. Stand up for Democracy Mr Speaker. it is not about party politics.
Reply : 18 146
sanidapa Monday, 5 November 2018 11:56
I can't understand why communal political parties in Sri Lanka dislike a strong ruler from the majority community.
Reply : 143 28
sigiriya Monday, 5 November 2018 12:13
Could it be that the strong ruler from the 'majority' community is perceived as 'aggressive' towards the minority communities. Democracy is rule of the majority not rule against the minorities.
Reply : 8 111
TONY Monday, 5 November 2018 12:51
ALL CITIZENS SHOULD BE TREATED EQUALLY. THEREFORE ANY ANY CITIZEN SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO LEAD THE COUNTRY
Reply : 2 79
Ganesy Monday, 5 November 2018 12:54
Who are you referring to as communal parties and who is the strong leader Number communal party is SLFP second to UNP . This is better understood by communal minded like you and your likes
Reply : 1 48
Mandy Monday, 5 November 2018 12:00
Yes till Parliament reconvenes and a new assessment made, previous status quo at last sitting is obviously the accepted position. That is basic thiinking and an obvious fact.
Reply : 3 76
rajan Monday, 5 November 2018 12:08
yes they will like a stronger ruler provides he does not interfere in the judiciary, does not kill the media, allows free expression, does not use white vans, does not accumulate illgotten wealth. and most importantly respects human rights and treats all citizens alike and does not favour a particular community or religion.
Reply : 0 67
rajan Monday, 5 November 2018 12:09
johan Monday, 5 November 2018 12:23
Yes correct this is what we expected from you.Presidentialelection is different, Parliamentary election is different.Do not be a doll of MS and MR.When they joined togetherdo all sort of cowardly acts,we expect you to be in neutral stand do only what is correct according to Parliamenatry tradition
Reply : 1 47
Ryan Monday, 5 November 2018 12:25
Heen baba has gulped the western pill with few dollars
Reply : 61 8
BUSHEL Monday, 5 November 2018 12:27
THE BEST IS SPEAKER DIRECT THE MATTER TO SUPREME COURT
Reply : 16 38
Gune Monday, 5 November 2018 12:33
Well done speaker. This matter is way beyond the respective parties and the President. It concerns the people and our rights. Pls rest power with the people. Politicians are only consequence of the people. We will decide how to deal with each of them with our vote for violating our rights.
Reply : 3 62
Marikkar Monday, 5 November 2018 12:33
This is high time to put the constitution in simple and clear language, constituting a plain interpretation, to avoid arbitrary interpretations to suit someone's own whims and whips..
Reply : 1 44
Dan Jay Monday, 5 November 2018 12:34
It is time somebody stands up to ensure public order in a country threatened with anarchy and mayhem.
Reply : 2 48
Jamalji Monday, 5 November 2018 12:50
Supremacy of Parliament was enthroned after 1688 in English Parliament in 1688,.
Reply : 3 28
Appu Monday, 5 November 2018 13:07
When you start the session in the parliament, give the prime minister seat to Ranil.Not to Ali Baba.
Reply : 6 59
Prabhath Monday, 5 November 2018 16:13
We are with you Sir. If the President knew MR has a majority, he ought to have summoned the Parliament and allowed MR to prove it. As this did not happen, you are correct in your stand. We are proud of your stand.
Reply : 2 20
