I am compelled to accept previous status in Parliament: Speaker

2018-11-05 11:28:46

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he would have to continue with the previous statuses in Parliament until a clear majority was shown in Parliament as a majority of the MPs had requested him to accept the previous composition.

He said in a statement that MPs had pointed out that changes which had been made in Parliament were against the Constitution and the Parliamentary Tradition and they had requested him to accept the previous composition in Parliament.

He said he could not remain silent anymore on the information received by him saying that peoples’ representatives were being offered perk and privileges, violating democratic principles.