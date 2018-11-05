118 MPs still oppose new Prime Minister: Harin

2018-11-05 08:52:01

A majority of 118 members of Parliament still oppose the appointment of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister despite the crossing over of UNP MP Asoka Priyantha, UNP Spokesman Harin Fernando said yesterday.

Mr. Fernando told Daily Mirror that crossing over of Asoka Priyantha was not significant as 118 MPs still oppose the appointment of Mr. Rajapaksa as the PM.

“A majority of MPs may not support UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe but they oppose the appointment of Mr. Rajapaksa,” he said.

He said they are confident of getting the support of the SLMC led by MP Rauff Hakeem and the ACMC led by MP Rishad Bathiudeen as well.(Yohan Perera)