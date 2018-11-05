118 MPs still oppose new Prime Minister: Harin

A majority of 118 members of Parliament still oppose the appointment of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister despite the crossing over of UNP MP Asoka Priyantha, UNP Spokesman Harin Fernando said yesterday.
Mr. Fernando told Daily Mirror that crossing over of Asoka Priyantha was not significant as 118 MPs still oppose the appointment of Mr. Rajapaksa as the PM.
“A majority of MPs may not support UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe but they oppose the appointment of Mr. Rajapaksa,” he said.
He said they are confident of getting the support of the SLMC led by MP Rauff Hakeem and the ACMC led by MP Rishad Bathiudeen as well.(Yohan Perera)
ANTON Monday, 5 November 2018 08:59
BUT LEADING MONKS IN THIS COUNTRY SUPPORTED AND GAVE BLESSINGS TO THE NEW PM.
Reply : 42 31
johan Monday, 5 November 2018 09:17
These leading monks were unable to control Gnanasera Thera.during MR Regime.It is similarly they focus what is happeningaround them and time to time they change themselves.They do not have any policies
Reply : 6 33
wirantha Monday, 5 November 2018 09:26
Corruption has no end,,,do the monks agree to Mahindas past corrupt deeds and murders during his time,,even now he has started by trying to establish a Govt by buying over MPs offering huge bribes,,is that permitted in Budhism we ask the leading monks,,are theyblind to all this..
Reply : 3 35
Jaffna Logic Monday, 5 November 2018 09:14
Mark my word Indian loving Ranil can never ever get back to his position.
Reply : 30 14
Denesh Monday, 5 November 2018 09:15
I am scared if the price per head goes up from the present 50 million to a 100 million there could be more crossovers.
Reply : 4 17
GH Monday, 5 November 2018 09:28
Empty fussing results no value, await the day of parliamentary convention as announced by the President My3.
Reply : 9 4
johan Monday, 5 November 2018 10:50
My3 has strong mind but he does not have policies and does not have long term vision.He can do anything temporarily using his power
Reply : 0 1
MP Monday, 5 November 2018 10:08
Don't think we have forgotten the CB robbery.!
Reply : 6 8
Sanath Monday, 5 November 2018 10:26
Do not have over confidance. The majority has no ethics and values. The frogs keep jumping for any perks they may get.
Reply : 0 3
