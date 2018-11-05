SLMC, ACMC: No change in stance on appointment of PM

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Rauff Hakeem and All Ceylon Makkal Congress(ACMC) ) leader Rishad Badthiudeen said yesterday that there is no change in their stance with regard to the appointment of a Prime Minister who does not command the support of a majority of members in Parliament.
They rejected reports that said that these two parties were on the fence with regard to their stand on the illegal appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister.
According to the present composition of parliament, SLMC has 7 seats and the ACMC has 5 seats.(Anjula Mahika Weeraratna)
sunil Monday, 5 November 2018 09:00
great leaders with self respect and policies
Reply : 16 40
Saman Monday, 5 November 2018 09:27
In which universe? These guys are notorious when it comes to change the camp. They are just waiting to bid to go high.
Reply : 13 27
johan Monday, 5 November 2018 09:07
They should follow JVP policies.Those MPs never jump from their original status despite whoever lure them.SB and Dudly are the main architects of this mess up
Reply : 7 20
GH Monday, 5 November 2018 09:23
Don't believe, this is an absolute eye-wash!
Reply : 9 8
Cisco Monday, 5 November 2018 09:37
How can we believe till last moment. Those people also politicians nothing difference.
Reply : 6 8
dilan Monday, 5 November 2018 09:40
If MR/MS give the commerce ministry to Rishard and what every ministry Rauf wants, they jump in a heart beat
Reply : 11 4
kade Monday, 5 November 2018 10:27
The Hindu cartoon on Sri Lanka's political turmoilhttps://www.thehindu.com/opinion/cartoon/cartoonscape-november-5-2018/article25419449.ece?homepage=true
Reply : 0 0
stardust Monday, 5 November 2018 10:35
better not to trust them.... via DM Android App
Reply : 3 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.