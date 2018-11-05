SLMC, ACMC: No change in stance on appointment of PM

2018-11-05 08:15:07

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader Rauff Hakeem and All Ceylon Makkal Congress(ACMC) ) leader Rishad Badthiudeen said yesterday that there is no change in their stance with regard to the appointment of a Prime Minister who does not command the support of a majority of members in Parliament.

They rejected reports that said that these two parties were on the fence with regard to their stand on the illegal appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister.

According to the present composition of parliament, SLMC has 7 seats and the ACMC has 5 seats.(Anjula Mahika Weeraratna)