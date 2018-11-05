Traffic plan for Monday’s rally

2018-11-05 00:14:59

By Thilini De Silva

Police media spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said that steps had been taken to strengthen security around the parliamentary complex by deploying 1,500 police officers in view of the mass rally scheduled to be held by the parties supporting the new government on Monday.

According to sources in the know a large crowd is expected to participate in the rally and hence measures were being taken to augment the security in the surrounding areas with the deployment of the STF, the police media spokesman said.

Amidst the extra security measures planned the security of parliament will also be ensured, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Giving details of the traffic arrangements in the area for today (5) he said the movement of vehicles at Polduwa Junction in Battaramulla will be restricted. Vehicles heading towards Colombo through Battaramulla from Kaduwela, Athrugiriya and Malabe will have to turn left at Koswatta Junction or at Battaramulla Junction and proceed to Colombo via Nawala Junction or Narahenpita along Paalam Thuna Junction, Keangnam roundabout, Japan Friendship Bridge, Kimbulawala Junction, Pitakotte Junction, Pagoda Road and Nawala Road.