President reconvenes Parliament on Nov 14

President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to reconvene the Parliament on November 14.
The Gazette notification on reconvening the Parliament has been issued a short while ago.
Citizen Sunday, 4 November 2018 22:09
Finally the money box is closed...
Reply : 7 57
Nadia Karunaratne Sunday, 4 November 2018 22:11
Greater love hath no man that he lays down his country to save himself.
Reply : 6 60
Mandy Monday, 5 November 2018 10:21
Better : Greater love hath no man TO HIMSELF that he lays down...............for himself.
Reply : 0 1
upali Sunday, 4 November 2018 22:18
Yes sole right to re-convene and prorogue of parliament lies in your hand. This is 2 days prior to the intended date until which you make prepartion to show the strength
Reply : 7 39
Dillan Sunday, 4 November 2018 22:29
You may fool some people some othertime but you can't fool all the people all time.
Reply : 8 73
Saman Monday, 5 November 2018 08:52
You are wrong man. They did fool us for 70 years. Don't think it would change in the future either.
Reply : 0 8
Janaka from Matara Sunday, 4 November 2018 22:30
It is not RW, but MY3 who is under siege. Obviously what he thinks does not matter already. He probably is the loneliest man in the country at the moment.
Reply : 11 75
Dillan Sunday, 4 November 2018 22:32
Try to catch all fishes before 14 Nov.
Reply : 6 57
Dillan Sunday, 4 November 2018 22:32
You are disgrace to Budist.
Reply : 15 72
Aruna Monday, 5 November 2018 09:34
The people who never think of their religion now remind for the first time.
Reply : 0 3
Dillan Sunday, 4 November 2018 22:41
Are you trying to do rice business in the parliment?
Reply : 7 57
Shas Sunday, 4 November 2018 22:53
Parliament? What is that?Why does it even exist?
Reply : 3 58
sathya liyanage Sunday, 4 November 2018 23:02
The holder of this office is an MP who has been elected to be Speaker by other Members of Parliament. During debates they keep order and call MPs to speak. The Speaker is the chief officer and HIGHEST AUTHORITY of the House of Commons and must remain politically impartial at all times.The Speaker of the Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is the presiding officer of the chamber.
Reply : 6 23
TONY Sunday, 4 November 2018 23:02
MR PRESIDENT DID YOU WAIT UNTIL MR GAVE YOU PERMISSION? BECAUSE HE HAS TO GET THE NUMBERS
Reply : 5 49
Summa Sunday, 4 November 2018 23:09
First 5th, second 7th, third 14th .... Hope there won't be a fourth .... We, his subjects don't know who the PM is and when the Parliament will be reconvened for sure .... Feeling awesome for having born in this "WONDERFUL" country !!
Reply : 5 39
Gune Monday, 5 November 2018 00:22
MR and MS are both operating from a point of weakness. It’s cowardly to do what they claim “constitutionally right” and then prororogue parliament so that can do everything that is illegal , morally degrading and unconstitutional to achieve their selfish ambitions at the expense of democracy and the people’s right. Shame!!!!
Reply : 7 52
JZ Monday, 5 November 2018 08:29
A disgrace to our democracy !
Reply : 0 8
Aruna Monday, 5 November 2018 10:11
Parliamentary majority is superseeded by the decision of executive president according to constitution.
Reply : 0 1
J.P. Monday, 5 November 2018 10:27
Are you fearing for your political life? You will be dragged from your seat after the parliament is won. Your hesitation reflects on your fate that you can see. But do not trample upon our right for our representing MPs to assemble at the parliament. it is felony. The more you extend it, the more sinful you will feel.
Reply : 0 0
lalantha Monday, 5 November 2018 10:45
This President good for our media people only,,Ranil was pulling us out of teh economic mes and the dictartorship murderous rule of Mahinda...that is not appreciated,,,Mahindas supporters dont accept that property ahd to be leased and we were indebted due to the unwanted borrowings of Mahinda..has UNP ever borrowed for big projects like Mahaaweli at commercial rates,,,,all were at grants or very concessiary rates of 1 % maximum,,not foolish borrowing like Mahinda,,,peopel get leaders whom they deserve,,,murderous corrupt,,leaders who made this country debt burdened,,
Reply : 1 3
Yahapala Monday, 5 November 2018 12:03
After SB and Palitha Ranges voice recordig you reached for å final decision we hope. But the entire Sri Lanka wil never ever trist you.
Reply : 0 1
