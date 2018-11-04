Speaker's approval for proroguing Parliament: UNP to bring Constitutional amendment

2018-11-04 23:20:34

United National Party (UNP) today said they would bring in an amendment to the Constitution to provide provisions for President to seek Speaker's approval for proroguing Parliament.

This was announced by UNP National Organizer Navin Dissanayake at a media briefing last morning.

"We intend to bring in an amendment to the Constitution to empower the Speaker to have the final say when proroguing the House. Our amendment will make provisions for the President to seek Speaker's approval when proroguing the House," Mr. Dissanayake said.

As of now he said the UNP was confident that the House would be convened next week.

MP Ajith P. Perera said that Speaker could convene Parliament as per the interpretations that have been made by former Speakers Anura Bandaranaike and Jospech Michael Perera.

"Mr. Bandaranaike clearly stated that Parliament is supreme and judiciary cannot overrule it. He said this with regard to the impeachment motion brought against then Chief Justice Sarath N. Silva. Also Mr. Perera had said that convening the House is a matter with regard to administration of Parliament. Speaker had the administration power of the House," he said. (Yohan Perera)