Hakmana shooting: victim dies

2018-11-04 20:12:10
1
735

The person injured in shooting incident in Kebeliyapola has succumbed to his injuries, Police said.

The deceased has been identified as SLPP Hakmana Pradeshiya Sabha member Lokuhakuruge Samantha alias ‘Manik Shantha’ (53). (TK)

 

  Comments - 1

  • Arnold Sunday, 4 November 2018 20:47

    They should stop this provincial council and pradeshya saba thing. Usually their members engage in all sorts of illegal activity and killings and be killed.

    Reply : 0       4

