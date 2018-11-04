Hakmana shooting: victim dies

The person injured in shooting incident in Kebeliyapola has succumbed to his injuries, Police said.
The deceased has been identified as SLPP Hakmana Pradeshiya Sabha member Lokuhakuruge Samantha alias ‘Manik Shantha’ (53). (TK)
Arnold Sunday, 4 November 2018 20:47
They should stop this provincial council and pradeshya saba thing. Usually their members engage in all sorts of illegal activity and killings and be killed.
Reply : 0 4
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.