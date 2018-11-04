Dinesh, Vasu gets new ministry portfolios, Keheliya State Minister Media

MP Dinesh Gunawardena has been appointed as the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development and MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara appointed as Minister of National Integration, Reconciliation, and Official Languages.
Meanwhile, MP Keheliya Rambukwella appointed as State Minister of Mass Media and Digital Infrastructure.
Enthusiast Sunday, 4 November 2018 17:26
Its the end of the Western Development!!
Reply : 0 9
Tamil Sunday, 4 November 2018 17:27
Vasu can now work with Wigneswaran with whom his family is integrated so that LTTE can raise their head again. Sad Keli Keheliya "kelawela" only a State Minister position. Ah ah ah.
Reply : 2 8
