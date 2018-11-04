UNP MPs meet Cardinal Ranjith

2018-11-04 12:52:06

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjih said over the weekend that the present political crisis should be resolved amicably with the cooperation of all parties.

Cardinal Ranjith had told this to a group of UNP MPs, who had met him on Saturday.

“The Cardinal had told the UNP members that the current issue should be resolved amicably through democratic means,” Spokesman for Catholic Church Fr. Edmond Tilakaratne told the Daily Mirror last morning.

UNP MP John Amaratunga, who confirmed that they had met the Cardinal on Saturday, told the Daily Mirror that the current political issue should be resolve in Parliament.

“The Cardinal told us that issue should resolved in Parliament and that it should be convened soon,” he said.

Mr Amaratunga, Ravi Karunanayake and Hector Appuhamy were among the MPs who met the Cardinal.(Yohan Perera)