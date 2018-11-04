UNP MPs meet Cardinal Ranjith

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjih said over the weekend that the present political crisis should be resolved amicably with the cooperation of all parties.
Cardinal Ranjith had told this to a group of UNP MPs, who had met him on Saturday.
“The Cardinal had told the UNP members that the current issue should be resolved amicably through democratic means,” Spokesman for Catholic Church Fr. Edmond Tilakaratne told the Daily Mirror last morning.
UNP MP John Amaratunga, who confirmed that they had met the Cardinal on Saturday, told the Daily Mirror that the current political issue should be resolve in Parliament.
“The Cardinal told us that issue should resolved in Parliament and that it should be convened soon,” he said.
Mr Amaratunga, Ravi Karunanayake and Hector Appuhamy were among the MPs who met the Cardinal.(Yohan Perera)
Lal Sunday, 4 November 2018 13:09
Cardinal is happy MR came back
Reply : 0 10
SL Sunday, 4 November 2018 13:11
There must be clear mandate for public to no to accept cross over parliamentarian for next election nominations immediately after cross over.Further to that ,these MPs should pass an exam regarding the politics and public affairs.All this 3rd grade kids are acting like jokers!.This parliament had clearly given a sign that we need the executive power to control the country!
Reply : 1 8
George Sunday, 4 November 2018 13:21
All religious leaders should stay away from political affairs. Why dont you communicate this through your God?
Reply : 8 9
Karu Sunday, 4 November 2018 13:24
We had principled politics when the Parliament was in Galleface. Now we see the kingdom politics of Kotte. It's like Portuguese involvement in Kotte Rajadaniya.
Reply : 4 3
Ron Sunday, 4 November 2018 13:58
A waste of time. He is a man of God. His God is MR.
Reply : 3 11
upali Sunday, 4 November 2018 14:37
What Cardinal's view expressed to the delegatin is a good lesson to UNP and it caused the downfall of UNP to loose premiership.
Reply : 2 1
saman Sunday, 4 November 2018 14:40
When asked by the Cardinal, why the UNP reluctant to take this matter to the Supreme Court, the reply was the expected ruling would be against RW .
Reply : 1 5
Unchikun Sunday, 4 November 2018 15:45
Politics and religion need to kept apart. The worst offenders are the politicians and the jokers in yellow fancy dress. Fortunately Buddhism is a philosophy and not a religion.
Reply : 3 4
