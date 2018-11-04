Subscribe

Will support President: Rathana Thera

Parliamentarian Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera said today that he had decided to extend support to President Maithripala Sirisena and newly appointed Government.

The Ven. Thera said however that he would remain independent in Parliament.

“I agreed with the President for appointing former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister,” the Thera said at a press briefing.

  • Unchikun Sunday, 4 November 2018 11:53

    Not surprised. How much have you got and will get. Do not vote for these parasites in future elections and keep off their habitats. Give your spare money to the poor.

    vasaliya Sunday, 4 November 2018 12:15

    So as per your speeches in 2014/2015, Mahinda did not rob? Does it remind you of one of the pansil pada?

