Lankan man jumps to death after stabbing wife in Kuwait

2018-11-04 10:27:36

A Sri Lankan man has stabbed her wife and jumped from his ninth-floor apartment in Hawally in Kuwait to his death yesterday.



The Kuwait Times reported that following a fierce fight with his wife, the man has stabbed his wife several times.

Security sources said neighbors reported hearing the fight, and when the couple’s voices died down, they thought that they had stopped fighting, until they heard a loud thud resulting from the man’s body hitting the ground.

The husband died instantly, but the wife was found alive and was rushed to Mubarak Hospital in critical condition.