Man wounded in shooting at Tissamaharama

2018-11-04 09:24:00
A 21-year-old man was injured when he was shot at his house in Tissamaharama last night.

Police said the injured, a resident of Ellagala, was admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified and investigations are underway to arrest him.

  Comments - 1

  • Malaka Sunday, 4 November 2018 10:07

    Southern population.. no issues...

    Reply : 1       2

