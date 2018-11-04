Man wounded in shooting at Tissamaharama

A 21-year-old man was injured when he was shot at his house in Tissamaharama last night.
Police said the injured, a resident of Ellagala, was admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.
The suspect in the shooting has been identified and investigations are underway to arrest him.
Malaka Sunday, 4 November 2018 10:07
Southern population.. no issues...
