Attempts to lure MPs: UNP releases audio recording

The United National Party (UNP) today released an audio recording as evidence to prove that the government was attempting to ‘buy’ UNP MPs.
The audio recording includes a phone conversation which had allegedly taken place between UPFA MP S.B. Dissanayake and UNP MP Palitha Range Bandara.
The audio recording
Siyabala Saturday, 3 November 2018 21:34
We remember how UNP grabbed mps in 2001. Which led to the election held in 5th December 2001. This is the harvest of the unp they are reaping. Nothing new. Now history is forgotten.
Reply : 238 65
HK Sunday, 4 November 2018 09:07
Same people who did this horse trading during UNP time now doing it from the other side. You know who are these horse people are.
Reply : 2 49
Ranger Saturday, 3 November 2018 21:36
There is nothing wrong on well wishers invitation
Reply : 185 42
Harini Saturday, 3 November 2018 21:53
If you have a majority in parliament (whatever that means) why these desperate and disparate attempts at discrediting your opponent. There were audio recordings of the Bond Scam too. Is this for our (people's) benefit? Since you are the champions of democracy, wait for parliament to resume and vote like gentlemen. Afterall, if there are audio recordings of your MPs negotiating with the other side, it may shoe mutiny in your ranks and displeasure with your leadership. Think about it.
Reply : 164 28
pali Saturday, 3 November 2018 21:56
politicians all are same and shame.
Reply : 1 140
THILAN Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:00
Despicable attempt by the president, the ex-wife president and their cohorts. You don't need an expert to identify this voice. Of course they will deny it.
Reply : 14 136
Sujeewa Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:17
Where is the Rs 500 million bribe story?
Reply : 12 89
Harith Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:57
The 500 million was mentioned by the coordinators of the politicians. These recordings were also shared.
Reply : 15 81
Gune Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:20
" Unuth ekai Munuth ekai " Amount eka kivve nehne..
Reply : 3 48
Real Peace Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:27
B*****d.
Reply : 1 47
S Ranatunga Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:28
What is happening to our country? I think people should not just stay quiet. Disgrace to poach MP's like this. Do they understand the meaning of public vote.
Reply : 3 108
666 Sunday, 4 November 2018 09:18
Agreed. But its not poaching. It is open prostitution. They are pimping our rights, legacy
Reply : 2 53
MALITH Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:29
However no money is mentioned during the call. It was only about a cabinet position.
Reply : 88 32
ceejay Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:33
There was no mention about offering Money. Both parties inviting other party members to join with them that is normal and legal.
Reply : 73 29
Ranil Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:49
I heard the full recording. So theres no buying for money in that? Calling and telling to join the govt. So whats wrong in that? Harsha arachiya is insane to release this kind of useless things to media. Why dont you release the part where money in involved?
Reply : 80 39
Summa Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:53
Oh God. The H.E. of the country involved with enticing members of Parliament by undemocratic means. We doomed, doomed for good !¡?¿‰¢
Reply : 9 69
ALIF Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:08
The most disgraceful Politians live in Sri Lanka They Enjoy the maximum luxurious life when the people to suffer No Law to punish them
Reply : 1 74
Lkboy Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:12
Aiyoo Siraaa
Reply : 3 53
Milan Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:18
Where is the “buy” part? This was only an invite?
Reply : 57 28
Dhammika Sunday, 4 November 2018 09:04
BUY part is the secound stage because in the first telecon NOTHING was agreed .
Reply : 5 25
Kumara Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:27
Please can you translate this into English so non Sinhala speakers can understand what all this about.
Reply : 7 39
Shiran Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:34
ha ha ha, that is why we ask why only Aloysus in jail.
Reply : 1 40
Nantha Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:36
A disgrace beyond belief. This is gutter politics. These are the people running SL. They may be prepared to walk in nude to achieve their aim.
Reply : 3 56
Rani de Silva Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:36
A bunch of crooks from Day 1. who have served themselves well and not the poor masses, who should by now open their eyes and not be like buruas". Its disgusting. This is the normal form in our country that bleeds now with these coarse crude uneducated blood suckers. Sri Lanka bleeds. Shameless bunch. Sunil Perera's song says it all. Crooks all the way.
Reply : 1 52
Tom Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:38
This political culture was created after 1977. Before that we had real gentlemen in politics.
Reply : 4 55
sam perera Sunday, 4 November 2018 09:22
වැදි නායක ඌරුවරිගේ වන්නිලැත්තෝ මේ දුර්ජනඉන්ට වඩා කොච්චර හොඳ නායකයෙක්ද? මේ අසත්පුරුෂයන්ට යන්ඩ අපායක් තියෙයිද දන්නේ නෑ...
Reply : 1 19
sam perera Sunday, 4 November 2018 09:23
We need people like Nagananda Kodituwakku.
Reply : 6 18
s.shiha Sunday, 4 November 2018 10:25
Huttang is responsible for this situation
Reply : 3 19
Lankan (in USA) Sunday, 4 November 2018 13:37
Fools Still Living in Country.
Reply : 1 7
Redflame Sunday, 4 November 2018 13:50
Both sides using same tactics time to time. There are no saints in politics. All are political gimmicks. We are fed up with all these dramas.
Reply : 1 6
Lawry Sunday, 4 November 2018 20:55
The same bad guys do the trading jumping even after jumping sides.
Reply : 1 0
robin.rajendran@kanoo.com Sunday, 4 November 2018 13:57
GUYS OFFERING A MINISTEREAL POST IS BRIBE
Reply : 1 12
kumar Sunday, 4 November 2018 14:54
The vote scam by the President is proving to be much more costlier than the bond scam. we might loose hundreds of billions in lost grant, funding and preferential exports. Having known the possibility of MR gaining Presidency he had sent a Trojan's horse to ensure MR is not accepted Internationally.
Reply : 2 11
Jakay Sunday, 4 November 2018 15:50
After so much money to bribe MP imagin how much rajapakse mafia will make end of each 5 years term.
Reply : 4 14
Sambo Sunday, 4 November 2018 18:21
Sri Lanka a land like no other. What a beautiful country blessed with the worlds most corrupted politicians. They are greedy for power, selfish and very uneducated.
Reply : 0 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.