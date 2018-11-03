TNA to support no-faith motion against MR

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) today said it will vote in support of the No-Confidence Motion to be brought against the Government headed by Mahinda Rajapaksa.
In a statement, the TNA said Mr.Rajapaksa’s appointment as the Prime Minister was unconstitutional and illegal.
“Remaining “neutral” in such a situation, would pave the way for achieving an undemocratic end by force,” it said.
The TNA said according to the Constitution of Sri Lanka, the President does not possess the authority to remove a Prime Minister who is in office.
“Such authority that vested in the President previously was specifically repealed by the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. In these circumstances the Gazette notification declaring that the Prime Minister had been removed and another Prime Minister appointed are unconstitutional and illegal,” it said.
It said the TNA also considers the President’s decision to prorogue Parliament as undemocratic and in violation of Parliamentary Supremacy.
“After having declared as Prime Minister a Member who does not command the confidence of Parliament, this had been done in order to create delay and prevent such Member from having to prove a majority in Parliament. The TNA strongly condemns and opposes the undemocratic efforts to use such delay to bribe MPs with both money and Ministerial posts to induce them to cross over in order to fraudulently obtain a majority in Parliament. We strongly oppose and condemn TNA MP S. Viyalendran being a part of this conspiracy. Necessary action will be taken against him immediately,” the party said.
Lankaboy Saturday, 3 November 2018 20:33
fair enough!!
Reply : 1 5
Gayan Saturday, 3 November 2018 20:36
Now wigneshwaran have a card for the next election.
Reply : 5 1
upali Saturday, 3 November 2018 20:51
Then UNP has accepted premiership of Mahinda
Reply : 6 1
Expatriate Jaffna Tamil Saturday, 3 November 2018 20:54
The TNA should have gone for a neutral stand instead of taking sides. What is going on is, for all intent and purposes, a struggle exclusively among the Sinhalese and it has nothing to do with us. What did the Tamils gain in the last three years under UNP Prime Minister ?
Reply : 8 2
vithura Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:59
You do not seem to have learnt anything from the last en masse abstention in 2005 Presidential election and what good did that it do to the Tamils.Wake up man, learn to be sensible and right.
Reply : 1 3
Harini Saturday, 3 November 2018 21:55
This is very good news. If the No Confidence motion against the PM holds, we can dissolve parliament and go for a general election. Fantastic! Thank you TNA! Best move ever.
Reply : 0 7
Amme Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:14
The TNA legal luminaries are absolutely right. Unfortunately thr president had received kussi amme advice.
Reply : 1 5
vithura Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:38
TNA should be credited for taking the correct stand with regard to the removal of a sitting PM and appointing another to the position. It is not about personalities, but the rule of law that is in focus here.
Reply : 2 5
Ken Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:41
We already knew that
Reply : 4 2
