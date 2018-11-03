TNA to support no-faith motion against MR

2018-11-03 20:26:25

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) today said it will vote in support of the No-Confidence Motion to be brought against the Government headed by Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In a statement, the TNA said Mr.Rajapaksa’s appointment as the Prime Minister was unconstitutional and illegal.

“Remaining “neutral” in such a situation, would pave the way for achieving an undemocratic end by force,” it said.

The TNA said according to the Constitution of Sri Lanka, the President does not possess the authority to remove a Prime Minister who is in office.

“Such authority that vested in the President previously was specifically repealed by the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. In these circumstances the Gazette notification declaring that the Prime Minister had been removed and another Prime Minister appointed are unconstitutional and illegal,” it said.

It said the TNA also considers the President’s decision to prorogue Parliament as undemocratic and in violation of Parliamentary Supremacy.

“After having declared as Prime Minister a Member who does not command the confidence of Parliament, this had been done in order to create delay and prevent such Member from having to prove a majority in Parliament. The TNA strongly condemns and opposes the undemocratic efforts to use such delay to bribe MPs with both money and Ministerial posts to induce them to cross over in order to fraudulently obtain a majority in Parliament. We strongly oppose and condemn TNA MP S. Viyalendran being a part of this conspiracy. Necessary action will be taken against him immediately,” the party said.