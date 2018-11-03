Dinesh’s appointment illegal: UNP

2018-11-03 18:06:07

The United National Party (UNP) today said the decision made by the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) to appoint its MP Dinesh Gunawardane as the Leader of House was illegal.

In a statement, MP Gayantha Karunathilake said the approval of the majority is needed to make any appointment in Parliament.

“The announcement of appointing a certain individual from a minority party is against the democracy and also the tradition of parliament,” he said.