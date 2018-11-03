Dinesh’s appointment illegal: UNP

The United National Party (UNP) today said the decision made by the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) to appoint its MP Dinesh Gunawardane as the Leader of House was illegal.
In a statement, MP Gayantha Karunathilake said the approval of the majority is needed to make any appointment in Parliament.
“The announcement of appointing a certain individual from a minority party is against the democracy and also the tradition of parliament,” he said.
Dan Saturday, 3 November 2018 20:32
Hello, mister, where were you all these years when minority party TNA with just 16 seats had the Opposition Leader post????
vithura Saturday, 3 November 2018 23:50
Do not show your ignorance here, for SLFP was in govt together with the UNP, hence could not have been treated as the opposition, period!
seela Saturday, 3 November 2018 20:48
Then, how could Hon Lakshman Kiriella function as Leader of House from 20 January 2015 - 26 June 2015 in the seventh parliament
ravinath Saturday, 3 November 2018 21:04
Haa haa .. then How did your government recognise TNA leader as the opposition leader. What is good for the goose is good for the gander too.
SL Saturday, 3 November 2018 21:08
your leader has screwed up the constitution for his temporary stay in power .Now all these debacle. for me ,no matter how JRJ's constitution had less loopholes.! .Those who intend to amend the Constitution shall have know how.!
TONY Saturday, 3 November 2018 22:53
UNDER MR YOU CAN ONLY EXPECT ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES OR ELSE HE WILL TWIST THE LAW
