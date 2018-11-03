Subscribe

UPFA to appoint Dinesh as Leader of House

2018-11-03 13:46:52
Image result for dinesh daily mirror.lkThe parliamentary group of the UPFA today decided to appoint MP Dinesh Gunawardane as the Leader of House at the next parliament session.

The Parliament is scheduled to reconvene on November 16.

  Comments - 2

  • Dagwood Saturday, 3 November 2018 20:01

    Which house, his house, fowl house or Ravi's penthouse?

    Reply : 1       0

    GH Sunday, 4 November 2018 00:01

    Our best wishes to Hon'ble Dinesh Gunewardene.

    Reply : 3       0

