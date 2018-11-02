RW in Temple Trees: BBS, Sinhala Ravaya complain to FCID

BBS Organiser Dapane Sumanawansa Thera, Sinhala Ravaya General Secretary Magalkande Sudaththa Thera and several others lodged the complaint.
Speaking to the Media, Sudaththa Thera said it is a severe misuse of public property if MP Wickremesinghe is staying illegally at Temple Trees.
Thera also said MP Wickremesinghe has no right to stay at Temple Trees when he was informed by a gazette notice removing him from the Prime Ministers portfolio.
“Ranil has no right to stay in Temple Trees when legal experts have accepted his removal was within the constitution and even the Speaker had promised to grant all privileges due to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa”. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Friday, 2 November 2018
BBS is will have to prove that RW's sacking was legal, a feat which no one has yet been able to do. Good luck with that. Theruwan saranai
