We've the numbers: Prez

2018-11-03 05:25:14

President Maithripala Sirisena is reported to have told the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Committee that he had the required number of MPs to form a stable government.

The SLFP CC with the President in the chair met on Wednesday for the first time after the swearing-in of the new Prime Minister.

The President asked the members to cooperate with him to form a stable government. The SLFP has decided to hold its executive committee and all island committee on November 8.

The all island committee is the body which ratifies the decisions taken by the CC.

The President said the SLFP constitution would be amended to incorporate two more provisions including the one to establish a politburo for decision making on crucial matters.

A party spokesman said the politburo would be a body parallel to the CC and that it would only consist of top level leaders. (Kelum Bandara)