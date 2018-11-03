Subscribe

Karu won't be replaced: UPFA

2018-11-03 07:30:50
0
2688

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has informed Speaker Karu Jayasuriya that it has no intention of replacing him under the new government.

The UPFA leaders met him at an informal meeting on Wednesday to discuss arrangements for the first session of Parliament after the prorogation. The Speaker said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa would be assigned his seat on the government side and that the new ministers would also be allocated seats based on seniority.

When the Speaker said, he might also lose his post, the UPFA leaders said they had no intention of removing him and instead they expected the Speaker to discharge his duties impartially as the custodian of Parliament. (Kelum Bandara)

  Recommended Articles

UNP submits no-confidence motion against MR

The UNP today handed...

118 MPs sign resolution against MR’s Premiership

A resolution signed ...

UNP, UPFA in race against time time to win over MPs

President Maithrip...

I was offered Rs. 500 mn to join Govt: Range Bandara

UNP MP Palitha Range...

I won't stay even one hour if Ranil comes back: Prez

President Maithripal...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty