Karu won't be replaced: UPFA

2018-11-03 07:30:50

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has informed Speaker Karu Jayasuriya that it has no intention of replacing him under the new government.

The UPFA leaders met him at an informal meeting on Wednesday to discuss arrangements for the first session of Parliament after the prorogation. The Speaker said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa would be assigned his seat on the government side and that the new ministers would also be allocated seats based on seniority.

When the Speaker said, he might also lose his post, the UPFA leaders said they had no intention of removing him and instead they expected the Speaker to discharge his duties impartially as the custodian of Parliament. (Kelum Bandara)