Lodge police compliant if offered money: Mahindananda

2018-11-02 23:15:30

If UNP MP Palitha Range Bandara was offered money by the government to cross over, he should lodge a compliant to the police without delay, UPFA MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage said today.

When asked whether anyone from the government had offered a bribe to MP Range Bandara or others to join it, the MP said, “I saw that MP Range Bandara has made such an allegation. All I have to say is that if he was offered money, he should go to the police and lodge a complaint in this regard,” Aluthgamage said.

MP Range Bandara yesterday revealed that he was offered USD 2.8 million and a ministerial portfolio to join the government. (Lahiru Pothmulla)