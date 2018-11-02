Special Trial-at-Bar -- Refuses to put off Gamini Senarath's trial

2018-11-02 21:38:59

The Special Trial-at-Bar yesterday dismissed a request by the defense to put off the trial until the Appeal Court order on the jurisdiction of the special trial-at-bar to conduct the trial against former president’s chief of staff Gamini Senarath and three others.

The three-Judge Bench comprising Sampath Wijeratne, Sampath Abeykoon and Champa Janaki Rajaratna fixed the trial to be conducted on a day-to-day basis from November 7 onwards.

The four accused were indicted in the Special High Court on charges of misappropriating Rs.500 million belonging to Litro Gas. (T. Farook Thajudeen)