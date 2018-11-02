Special Trial-at-Bar -- Refuses to put off Gamini Senarath's trial

The Special Trial-at-Bar yesterday dismissed a request by the defense to put off the trial until the Appeal Court order on the jurisdiction of the special trial-at-bar to conduct the trial against former president’s chief of staff Gamini Senarath and three others.
The three-Judge Bench comprising Sampath Wijeratne, Sampath Abeykoon and Champa Janaki Rajaratna fixed the trial to be conducted on a day-to-day basis from November 7 onwards.
The four accused were indicted in the Special High Court on charges of misappropriating Rs.500 million belonging to Litro Gas. (T. Farook Thajudeen)
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.