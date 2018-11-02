Secretaries appointed to four new ministries

President Maithripala Sirisena today appointed four new Ministry Secretaries
Mr. Sunil Hettiarachchi was appointed as Secretary to the Skill Development and Vocational Training Ministry while Mr. N.A. Sisira Kumara appointed as Secretary to the Irrigation, Water Resources and Disaster Management Ministry.
Mr. S. R. Artigala was appointed as Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs while Ms. Darshanaa Senanayake was appointed as Secretary to the Cultural, Internal Affairs and Regional Development Ministry.
Pix courtesy: President Media
