LOIC revise fuel prices

Lanka IOC has reduced the prices of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) by Rs. 11 per liter and Lanka Petrol 92 (LP92) by Rs. 2 per liter from midnight today, LIOC said.
The revised prices are as follows:
Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) 118
Xtra MILE 122
Lanka Super Diesel (Euro 4) 141
Lanka Petrol 92 Octane (LP92) 153
Xtra Premium EURO 3 157
Xtra Premium 95 (Euro 4) 172
