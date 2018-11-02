Subscribe

LOIC revise fuel prices

2018-11-02 18:41:14
0
1981

Lanka IOC has reduced the prices of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) by Rs. 11 per liter and Lanka Petrol 92 (LP92) by Rs. 2 per liter from midnight today, LIOC said.

The revised prices are as follows:

Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD)    118
Xtra MILE     122
Lanka Super Diesel (Euro 4)    141
Lanka Petrol 92 Octane (LP92)    153
Xtra Premium EURO 3     157
Xtra Premium 95 (Euro 4)    172

