LOIC revise fuel prices

2018-11-02 18:41:14

Lanka IOC has reduced the prices of Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) by Rs. 11 per liter and Lanka Petrol 92 (LP92) by Rs. 2 per liter from midnight today, LIOC said.

The revised prices are as follows:

Lanka Auto Diesel (LAD) 118

Xtra MILE 122

Lanka Super Diesel (Euro 4) 141

Lanka Petrol 92 Octane (LP92) 153

Xtra Premium EURO 3 157

Xtra Premium 95 (Euro 4) 172