S. Viyalendiran appointed Regional Development Dy. Minister

ITAK Batticaloa District MP. S. Viyalendiran has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Regional Development (Eastern Development).
N.Sethu Friday, 2 November 2018 18:47
Congratulations to TNA joining with MR for Eastern Development.
Reply :
Unchikun Friday, 2 November 2018 19:11
A real patriot.
Reply :
Dan Friday, 2 November 2018 19:12
Another Karuna from East for Tamil people
Reply :
selvam Friday, 2 November 2018 19:21
new karuna. real tamilian
Reply :
