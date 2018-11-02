Subscribe

S. Viyalendiran appointed Regional Development Dy. Minister

2018-11-02 18:38:14
ITAK Batticaloa District MP. S. Viyalendiran has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Regional Development (Eastern Development).

  Comments - 5

  • N.Sethu Friday, 2 November 2018 18:47

    Congratulations to TNA joining with MR for Eastern Development.

    Reply : 16       7

    64x64

    Johan Friday, 2 November 2018 19:14

    50 million cash and Minister post

    Reply : 2       5

    Unchikun Friday, 2 November 2018 19:11

    A real patriot.

    Reply : 6       3

    Dan Friday, 2 November 2018 19:12

    Another Karuna from East for Tamil people

    Reply : 2       7

    selvam Friday, 2 November 2018 19:21

    new karuna. real tamilian

    Reply : 6       2

